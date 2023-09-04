A Green Hills site located near Hillsboro Pike and Calvary United Methodist Church and planned for a mixed-use building has sold for $7.25 million.

The new owner of the property, with an address of 2121 Crestmoor Road, is a partnership involving Nashville development company Material Ventures and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Stiles Corp.

2121

2121 Crestmoor Road as seen in 2019