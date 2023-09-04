A Green Hills site located near Hillsboro Pike and Calvary United Methodist Church and planned for a mixed-use building has sold for $7.25 million.
The new owner of the property, with an address of 2121 Crestmoor Road, is a partnership involving Nashville development company Material Ventures and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Stiles Corp.
Tim Johnson, Material Ventures founder and owner, declined to comment. The Material Ventures website offers three projects, including the planned Crestmoor Road effort. It notes Johnson previously undertook development work with Shorenstein Properties, focusing on apartments.
Stiles is working with Nashville developer Ray Hensler on a Rolling Mill Hill mixed-use project.
As the Post reported in April 2022, Johnson is planning a structure that would stand six floors at its tallest point and offer a ground-level retail space and five floors of residential, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department (see image here). A specific plan rezoning was landed in August of last year.
A partnership affiliated with Green Hills-based real estate investor and developer Nick Spiva was the seller of the 1.15-acre property. That entity paid $3.64 million for the property in 2007, Metro records show.
John Toomey, principal broker with Nashville’s JT Commercial Real Estate, facilitated the transaction.
As previously reported, Nashville’s Smith Gee Studio will serve as architect, with Barge Cauthen & Associates, also a local company, as the land-planner and civil engineer. It is unclear if a detailed color rendering of the future building has been finalized.
A two-story modernist office building sits on the property. Longtime locals will recognize the structure as having been home to a Comdata office in the 1980s. With an alternative address of 2207 Crestmoor Road, the building now seemingly houses offices for Brentwood-based Value Payment Systems and for Weichert Realtors – The Andrews Group.
The property sits within Metro Council District 25.