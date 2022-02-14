A 22-story mixed-use building is being eyed for a Green Hills site located adjacent to the retail strip center home to Bluebird Cafe.
The building would include retail and apartment spaces and rise on a 1.57-acre three-parcel site with addresses of 4094, 4100 and 4102 Hillsboro Pike. The site is home to The Bradford Building. The structure accommodates multiple home decor and furnishings retail businesses.
Nashville-based Brookside Properties owns the three parcels, having paid $7.8 million for the properties in two transactions (one in 2012 and another in 2013). A document submitted to Metro references Houston-based Transwestern Development Company.
The building would rise about 265 feet, thus being Green Hills' tallest if standing today. The current tallest is Vertis, which sits at the intersection of Hillsboro Pike and Richard Jones Road and stands 230 feet.
The document notes 82 studio residential units, 110 one-bedroom units, 72 two-bedroom unit and 10 three-bedroom units. Hillsboro Town Centre is listed on the document.
The local office of Kimley-Horn will provide land-planning and engineering services, with assistance from RaganSmith, I.C. Thomasson Associated Inc. (MEP), Structural Design (structural) and MaRS (interior design). Dunwoody, Georgia-based The Preston Partnership is the architect.
A request for final site plan approval will be made during the Metro Planning Commission on March 24.
The Bluebird Cafe offers an address of 4104 Hillsboro Road.
Transwestern, which owns two suburban properties in the local market, ranks among the 20 largest (in terms of offices, employees, dollar amount of holdings and revenues — or some combination thereof) privately held commercial real estate firms in the United States. Company officials could not be reached for comment.
The Preston Partnership has undertaken the design of various Nashville building and co-designed Adelicia in Midtown.
