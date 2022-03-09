An LLC affiliated with CVS Health has sold for about $6.83 million a two-property Green Hills site on which the new owner will have constructed a building to house the retail and pharmacy business.
Located at 2101 Crestmoor Road and 3715 Hillsboro Pike, the property offers a collective 0.77 acres and was last home to a Krystal.
The new owner is an LLC seemingly affiliated with a Huntsville-based development entity, details about which the Post was unable to determine. The new owner has secured a loan, also for about $6.83 million, a Metro document shows.
CVS, the parent company for which is based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, paid about $4.91 million for the two properties in March 2018, Metro records show.
Currently, CVS operates at 3801 Hillsboro Pike. However, the business will need a new building from to which to operate (and to be sited on the just-purchased two parcels) due to the Metro Public Works Department’s future efforts to align Crestmoor and Glen Echo roads.
CVS also owns the property at 3801 Hillsboro Pike, having acquired it in January 2010 in a transaction for which Metro records are unclear regarding a dollar amount.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the recent deal.
