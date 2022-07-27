A modernist commercial building located in Green Hills has sold for $5 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property, with an address of 2120 Crestmoor Road, is an investor group that includes Anthony Ewing. Ewing is the son of Edward Ewing, who originally garnered headlines in the mid-2010s when he announced plans to develop raw land located in Bordeaux on the Cumberland River with large-scale buildings offering residences and high-end retail. With updates having since been given, that effort remains in the planning stage.

2120

2120 Crestmoor Road

