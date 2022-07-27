A modernist commercial building located in Green Hills has sold for $5 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property, with an address of 2120 Crestmoor Road, is an investor group that includes Anthony Ewing. Ewing is the son of Edward Ewing, who originally garnered headlines in the mid-2010s when he announced plans to develop raw land located in Bordeaux on the Cumberland River with large-scale buildings offering residences and high-end retail. With updates having since been given, that effort remains in the planning stage.
The other two new owners are local real estate investor Rob Lowe and David Michaeli. The latter is the co-owner, with wife Jennifer Michaeli, of Green Hills Diamond Brokers, which operates from the building.
The seller was the estate of the late James Ronald Hunter. The estate includes Nuhad Khoury, Hunter’s wife and the founder and owner of since-closed Green Hills spa and boutique Tiba Nu.
A drag racing and boating enthusiast, Hunter served as owner and chairman of Hunter Marine Transport Inc., according to his obituary printed by Woodland Roesch Patton Funeral Home.
Recognized for its second-floor level that cantilevers, the 47-year-old building is located on a 0.42-acre site positioned a half-block off Hillsboro Road. Hunter paid $3.5 million for the property in September 2016, according to Metro records. He died in 2017 at age 72.
Spanning about 17,000 square feet, the three-story building (it offers two levels from the Crestmoor entrance) is home to two tenants, in addition to Green Hills Diamond Brokers. To the left of the structure is a building accommodating InsBank's home office. InsBank provided a $4.2 million loan, a separate document notes.
At one time, the late Ted Welch, a locally based real estate investor and major player with the Republican Party, owned the property. For context, Welch paid about $376,000 for it in 1977.
Lowe told the Post the new owners plan to give the building an upgrade and are in discussions with an architect.
Devin McClendon, CEO of NAI Nashville Stanton Group, seemingly represented the estate in the sale of the property.
