A Grassmere Park office building home to a T-Mobile call center has sold for about $12.89 million.
The 7.5-acre South Davidson County property offers an address of 695 Grassmere Park.
The new owner is Phoenix-based Orion Office REIT, which seemingly had no previous Nashville holdings prior to the transaction.
The seller was an LLC, details about which are unclear.
According to marketing material, the building offers 69,332 square feet.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
