An Antioch building housing some operations of Nashville-based Asurion has sold for $27.85 million — with the buyer Philadelphia-based global real estate giant EQT Exeter.
Located at 5720 Crossings Blvd., the one-story Class B office building offers about 121,600 square feet and sits on about 11.7 acres.
Arlington, Virginia-based real estate investment company FD Stonewater was the seller, having paid $12.45 million for it in December 2014, according to Metro records.
The Southeast Davidson County building was constructed in 2006 and saw a renovation valued at about $7 million begin in 2014, according to marketing materials.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds Office has yet to record the deal. However, a source with information about the transaction confirmed the price, buyer and brokers.
Nick Foster and Jason DeWitt — advisors with the Irvine, California, and Chicago offices of JLL Capital Markets, respectively — represented FD Stonewater.
Lee & Associates Franklin office brokers William Sisk and Brett Wallach represented EQT Exeter. Neither Sisk nor Wallach could be reached for comment. But the source said the property drew interest from 10 other national entities.
EQT Exeter oversees about $10 billion in equity capital for its institutional investors, according to the company website. The company has offices in 40 U.S. and international locales and focuses on acquiring, developing, leasing and managing logistics/industrial, office, life science and multifamily properties.
Asurion, a mobile device insurer and tech services company, operates various back-office functions at 5720 Crossings and has a lease through 2028. Having a major presence in Grassmere Park, the company will eventually consolidate the bulk of its local offices in a soon-to-open North Gulch headquarters.
AmMed once operated from the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.