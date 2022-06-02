Nashville-based CA South announced Thursday the $62.3 million sale of Park 109, a newly built four-building industrial and logistics property located in Wilson County.
The new owner is Principal Real Estate Investors, which is affiliated with Des Moines, Iowa-based global financial investment management and insurance company Principal Financial Group.
Principal paid the equivalent of about $166 per square foot for the unleased buildings. The release notes the mark set a record for industrial property located in the Nashville market.
Principal Financial Group annual revenue for 2021 was $14.26 billion. The company — known for its retirement planning and insurance services — is home to more than 17,000 employees, including thousands in India.
Located near both Mt. Juliet and Lebanon at 1770 Callis Road, the quartet of Class A warehouses at Park 109 offers a collective 375,000 square feet, with each building averaging 75,000 to 100,000 square feet.
“The completion of Park 109 is a game-changer for the community,” Meg Epstein, CEO of CA South, said in the release. “Adding a Class A logistics development to the Nashville market will help meet the growing demand for high-quality, well designed warehouse space that is close to downtown Nashville.
“Not only will this first-in-class property provide economic development opportunity for Nashville and our small business community, but this listing was sold at a new record price for the city, demonstrating demand for more projects like this.”
CA South worked with co-development partner Griffin Partners, along with general contractor Harvey Cleary, lender Crossfirst Bank, equity provider CrowdStreet.com and broker Cushman & Wakefield (for leasing and sales).
Ground broke on Park 109 in December 2020 and represents one of CA South’s first logistics projects built from the ground up.
