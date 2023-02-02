New York-based real estate investment and development titan Tishman Speyer has paid $27 million for a SoBro property on which it seemingly is eyeing a mixed-use tower, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller of the 1.21-acre property, with an address of 133 Korean Veterans Blvd. and offering a surface parking lot, was Nashville-based real estate investor Frank May. He paid $6 million for the property in late 2015, Metro records note.
The deal is the equivalent of about $512 per square foot, a figure that sources said is reasonable for that segment of downtown Nashville.
As the Post reported in December 2021 and according to a Metro Water Services document, Tishman Speyer seemingly had been considering a skyscraper (apparently to rise 36 floors) to offer an 887-seat restaurant, 9,400 square feet of retail, 467,000 square feet of office space and 365 three-bedroom residences (the Post has been unable to determine if the building will offer three-bedroom units solely).
Nashville-based land planning and civil engineering company RaganSmith Associates is listed on the document, which references the project as “133 KVB.” Based on multiple factors, the tower could rise upwards of 650 feet, making it Nashville’s tallest building if standing today.
Tishman Speyer, officials with which could not be reached for comment, has undertaken four filings with the Tennessee Secretary of State office related to the planned project, as the Post previously reported.
According to its website, Tishman Speyer has about $60 billion in real estate assets under management, including Yankees Stadium and Rockefeller Center in New York. It operates multiple regional offices in 30 markets worldwide and is home to more than 3,000 employees.
The purchase comes after Tishman Speyer promoted Andrew Lohrfink to the role of managing director, oversee acquisitions and developments in Nashville and Atlanta, Nashville Business Journal recently reported, citing a LinkedIn post.
If the project materializes, the tower will rise within the overlap of Rutledge Hill and SoBro. Nearby, Chicago-based Centrum Realty and Development is planning a three-tower project on the site previously home to Cumulus Media. The company paid $34 million for the property.
Relatedly, Boston-based The Congress Group is planning a project to include three towers, to be undertaken on a site located across Second Avenue from the Centrum property.
Read more about the Centrum and Congress Group projects here.