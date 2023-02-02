Tishman
Metro Planning

New York-based real estate investment and development titan Tishman Speyer has paid $27 million for a SoBro property on which it seemingly is eyeing a mixed-use tower, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The seller of the 1.21-acre property, with an address of 133 Korean Veterans Blvd. and offering a surface parking lot, was Nashville-based real estate investor Frank May. He paid $6 million for the property in late 2015, Metro records note.

