A Germantown property has sold for $1.25 million to a development group undertaking multiple projects within Nashville’s near north side.
Located at 1401 Second Ave. N., the 0.16-acre lot sits just north of Taylor Street and offers no building.
The new owner is FFN2T LLC, a joint venture between Cottingham Capital Partners (Matt Laitinen, Derek Lisle and Mike Young) and the principals of FrontFour Capital.
The group also owns 1409 Second Ave. N., for which it paid $615,000 in June, and 1403 Second Ave. N. Priscilla’s Plants, which provides plant services for commercial businesses, will continue to operate from the building on that property (read more here).
The seller of 1401 Second Ave. N. was a Green Hills entity that includes developer Steve Ezell and that paid $2 million both for the property and for property at 1329 and 1321 Second Ave. N. in 2016, according to Metro records. Ezell and his team are developing the site within the 1300 block with townhomes.
Lisle there are no immediate plans for redevelopment of the full site, which offers about 0.63 acres.
The newly purchased properties sit across Second Avenue from a roughly six-acre site that sold in May 2019 for $26.25 million (read here) to the Atlanta company that is overhauling the nearby former Neuhoff site.
“We continue to be big believers in Germantown and are excited to have been able to assemble approximately two-thirds of an acre across the street from the Neuhoff development and within a couple blocks of where the proposed pedestrian bridge will connect Germantown to Oracle’s campus at River North,” Lisle told the Post. “While we do not currently have plans for the property, we look forward to working on a vision for it with the Historic Germantown Neighborhood Association when the time comes.”
FrontFour Nashville LP’s The Ludlow, located at 1125 10th Ave. N. in Buena Vista, has seen 54 of its 64 condominiums sold. The building also offers a retail space, with Compass Development Marketing Group overseeing the marketing and sales effort. Nearby is the group's Ludlow Flats.
“We have been extremely pleased with the response that we’ve had at The Ludlow,” Laitinen said. “We always strive to develop the best product possible for whatever market segment we are in and to have just 10 units remaining only seven months after completing the building is a testament to the hard work of our entire project team and how well The Ludlow has been received by the market.”
Via sister entity 1400 Arthur LLC, the group is hoping to start construction in October on eight single-family homes at 1400 Arthur Ave. and 1405 10th Ave N. Participating entities include rootArch (architect), Civil Site Design Group (civil engineering) Avenue Construction (general contractor) and Emprise Bank (Chad Hanson).
Of note, FFNRP LLC in July closed on the $2.4 million sale of property at 1320 Rosa Parks to ALTJ LLC (and for which the Metro Historical Commission has approved plans for a residential project). FFNRP had acquired it in September 2019 for $1.58 million (read here).
