The Nashville chapter of Virginia-based commercial real estate development association NAIOP held its annual awards ceremony Thursday night at Omni Nashville Hotel, with GBT Realty named the developer of the year.
According to a release, GBT also captured the office development award for its mixed-use high-rise ONE22ONE.
In addition, Crews Johnston and George Mullowney of the local office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield won the office property transaction of the year, as the two brokered the $175.45 million sale of the UBS Tower in April 2022 (read here).
The Middle Tennessee NAIOP 2023 Awards winners are as follows:
DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR
GBT Realty Corp.
OFFICE DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR
ONE22ONE
GBT Realty Corp.
Gresham Smith
Brasfield & Gorrie
CBRE
LYNE
Alvine and Associates
TCE
HDLA
Ragan Smith
RETAIL SALE OF THE YEAR
Brooklyn Bowl
Paul Gaither and Steele McDonald, CBRE
MIDDLE TENNESSEE AWARD MULTI-FAMILY SALE OF THE YEAR
Bridge 3-Pack
Russ Oldham, Brett Kingman and Robbie O’Bryan, Walker & Dunlop
MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR
Silo Bend
Southeast Venture
R. Manuel – Centennial
Evergreen Real Estate
Pinnacle Bank
SV Design
Barge Cauthen
HDLA
TTL
KCI Technologies
INDUSTRIAL SALE OF THE YEAR
Space Park East Industrial Portfolio
Max Smith and Zac Cypress, Colliers Nashville
INDUSTRIAL LEASE OF THE YEAR
Webstaurant Inc.
Mike Brandon, Brian Camp, Jeb Atkinson, Jess Andrews and Doug McDowell, ProVenture
INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR
Speedway Industrial Park
Panattoni Development Co.
Alston Construction
ProVenture
Jones Brothers Contractors
OFFICE SALE OF THE YEAR
UBS Tower
Crews Johnston and George Mullowney, Cushman & Wakefield
OFFICE LEASE OF THE YEAR
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bert Mathews and Shane Douglas, Colliers Nashville
Southwest Value Partners
BROKERAGE TEAM OF THE YEAR: CAPITAL MARKETS
Walker & Dunlop: Russ Oldham, Brett Kingman and Robbie O’Bryan
BROKERAGE TEAM OF THE YEAR: LEASING
ProVenture: Mike Brandon, Brian Camp, Jess Andrews, Jeb Atkinson and Doug McDowell