A commercial building located near Interstate 440 and about eight blocks south of Hillsboro Village has sold for about $9.06 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owners of the property, with an address of 2409 21st Ave. S., are multiple LLCs affiliated with Brentwood-based real estate investor Conrad Camp. The LLCs have landed a loan, valued at about $5.08 million, from Memphis-based Orion Federal Credit Union, a separate document notes.
Elmington Capital Group of Nashville was the seller.
The property offers a two-story 17,500-square-foot building that will solely accommodate, as the Post reported in March 2021, BluePearl Pet Hospital. The Tampa-based after-hours pet emergency hospital chain, for which the parent company is Franklin-based Mars Petcare, currently operates at 2000 12th Ave. S.
Previously known as Nashville Pet Emergency Clinic and opened in 1976, BluePearl plans to relocate to the 21st Avenue building by June, according to clinic officials.
Elmington acquired the property in October 2016 for $3.1 million, according to Metro records. The seller at the time was the estate of the late Ted Welch, a real estate investor and major player within Republican Party circles.
The just-sold Hillsboro-West End property previously offered a two-story modernist office building that housed, among other tenants, rental residential service provider Apartment Locators (read more here).
Nashville-based Southeast Venture handled land-planning and design duties for the existing building.
Camp’s purchase of the future BluePearl home comes after he paid $10.75 million for an East Nashville property accommodating a 7-Eleven convenience market and a fuel station at 1040 Maxwell Ave. (Read more here.)
The 21st Avenue South property sits within Metro Councilmember Tom Cash’s District 18. On an adjacent site at 2401 21st Ave. S., a mixed-use building is being eyed (read here).
Elmington Capital Group previously has undertaken work in the general Hillsboro Village area. Specifically, the company developed the site of Belcourt Village, a mixed-use building located across Belcourt Avenue from Belcourt Village.
For the recent deal, the buyer was represented by Tim Hickey of Market Street Retail Advisors and Elmington represented itself.
