A commercial building located near Interstate 440 and about eight blocks south of Hillsboro Village has sold for about $9.06 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The new owners of the property, with an address of 2409 21st Ave. S., are multiple LLCs affiliated with Brentwood-based real estate investor Conrad Camp. The LLCs have landed a loan, valued at about $5.08 million, from Memphis-based Orion Federal Credit Union, a separate document notes.

2409 21st Ave. S. as seen in August 2022

