Officials with the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville — the skyscraper nearing completion in SoBro — announced Thursday an additional $120 million in sales.
According to a release, co-developers The Congress Group Inc. and AECOM Capital are now at $200 million in sales.
General contractor AECOM Hunt has continued to advance construction on schedule, tracking for second quarter 2022 move-ins for residence owners. The topping of the 40-story building occurred in May.
This is the second sales period, with the first real estate release having announced $80 million in sales for the 143 residential units.
“Our project is striking a chord with Nashville,” Marie-Laure Frère, director of sales, said in the release. “Our building is shepherding the five-star experience, setting a new standard of downtown living and proving that Nashville is ready for real estate of this caliber.”
To be located at the intersection of First Avenue and Demonbreun Street, the Four Seasons tower will include a five-star, full-service hotel with 236 rooms, a spa, multiple amenities (including two restaurants) and the residences.
