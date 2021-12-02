The North Davidson County property that includes the no-longer-operational The Inn at The Fontanel and the Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheater has been listed for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
The listing comes after the property — at one time, the home of country music singer Barbara Mandrell — sold for $14.5 million to Chicago-based BlueRoad Ventures in February 2019. The sellers in that deal were music industry veterans Marc Oswald and Dale Morris.
The massive Whites Creek site offers a main address of 4125 Whites Creek Pike and covers about 216 acres. It is or has been home to Prichard’s Distillery, Natchez Hills Winery and Tasting Room, Adventure Works Ziplines, Vintage Creek Apparel and Italian restaurant Cafe Fontanella.
BlueRoad Ventures has enlisted brokers Jim Morris, Jeffrey Donnelly and Dmitry Levkov, to handle the marketing and sale of the property. Morris is senior vice president with Colliers Nashville, while Donnelly and Levkov are with the New York Colliers office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.