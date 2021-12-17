Mill Creek Residential, a Boca Raton, Florida-based development company undertaking various local projects, is the prospective buyer of a prominent Pie Town property.
As the Post reported in September, the under-contract property offers a massive warehouse and is owned by an partnership affiliated with Nashville-based real estate company Green & Little. The address is 825 Sixth Ave. S., with craft beer business Tennessee Brew Works located nearby.
Mill Creek, via MCRT Investments LLC, has now applied for a stormwater grading permit. Luca Barber, Mill Creek managing director, is listed on the permit but could not be reached for comment, and the Post has been unable to determine the closing date and any details regarding the future project.
Sources said Mill Creek is expected to undertake a prominent building, much like its under-construction Modera Gulch and planned Modera McGavock. Mill Creek is also developing a North Nashville site with Modera Germantown.
The Green & Little partnership paid about $1.2 million for the roughly 3.9-acre property in 1993, according to Metro records.
The property has a history of sorts. In 2016, the Post reported a major multi-building project — including a 40-story office tower — was being eyed for the site, which is located along the path of the Division Street Extension and within an area in which SoBro and Pie Town overlap somewhat. The site hugs the inner-interstate loop.
Chicago-based Smithfield Properties LLC was to have teamed with local entrepreneurs and real estate investors Aubrey Preston and Taylor Preston on the project, according to a press release issued at the time.
Of note, Vanderbilt University previously leased space in the 165,000-square-foot warehouse, which opened in 1965.
Previous marketing materials most offered a listing price of $28 million, with more recent materials offering no price. However, if the property commanded a conservative $150 per foot, the future sales price (based on acreage) would be about $25.5 million.
The owners have enlisted Charlie Gibson and Crew Johnston, managing director and executive director, respectively, with the local office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield, to handle the marketing and sale of the property. Neither could be reached for comment.
