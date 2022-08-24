Fisk University has announced that it has secured financing of $33 million for a residential facility and a science building — as the North Nashville institute of higher learning has topped 1,000 students for the first time since the late 1970s.

According to a release, work on the two structures is slated to be completed by fall 2024. Neither future building has been named yet.

Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 11.22.58 AM.png

Fisk science building
Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 4.09.17 PM.png

Fisk residential building

