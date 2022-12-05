Vocé Hotel and Residences

The local team behind the long-planned Avalon Midtown residential, office and hotel project have rebranded the future building as Vocé Hotel and Residences and are now targeting a fall 2023 groundbreaking for the 25-floor building.

According to a release, Vocé Hotel and Residences will offer a boutique 120-unit (all suites) luxury hotel, 60,000 square feet of office space and 190 for-sale residences, for which pre-sales will begin in early 2023.

