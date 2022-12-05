The local team behind the long-planned Avalon Midtown residential, office and hotel project have rebranded the future building as Vocé Hotel and Residences and are now targeting a fall 2023 groundbreaking for the 25-floor building.
According to a release, Vocé Hotel and Residences will offer a boutique 120-unit (all suites) luxury hotel, 60,000 square feet of office space and 190 for-sale residences, for which pre-sales will begin in early 2023.
The project will be undertaken on a roughly 1.12-acre site at 1719 Hayes St. at the southeast corner of the intersection of 18th Avenue North and Hayes Street. One block to the east is located the mixed-use two-tower Broadwest.
Vocé will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom condos priced starting in the $500,000s and up to more than $3 million, the release notes. Owners will have the option to choose between three fully furnished designs.
Avalon Midtown GP owns what had been a five-parcel property and will undertake the development of the site. The general partnership is affiliated with Nashville-based Vastland Development Co., which operates its office in a building located adjacent to the Vocé site and fronting West End Avenue.
Mack McClung, Vastland owner, said in a release that Vocé “will echo Nashville’s vibrancy while creating a lively and striking atmosphere” in which to reside and visit.
“With visual aesthetics that exude a laid-back luxury, Vocé will embrace sustainability and a modern eco-friendly design,” the release notes. “All common areas will be highly curated with an enlightened design and captivating ambiance.”
McClung said the rooftop deck will boast a “world-class” 4,000-square-foot restaurant/bar adjacent to a pool, with the deck to offer views of Nashville’s downtown and Midtown skylines. The Vocé restaurant will provide à la carte food and beverage service to both hotel guests and residents.
Other amenities will include a fitness center, full-time concierge services, golf simulator lounge, bike storage and shop, co-working spaces with conference rooms, designated parking spaces, valet service, package delivery and pick-up center, rideshare portico and 2,500-square-foot outdoor dog park.
In addition, Vocé will include 2,600 square feet of covered terraces placed throughout each of the two office floors, about 11,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial retail space and 700 covered parking spaces.
A small building once home to a gentleman's club and located within the future tower's footprint is the only structure that will need to be razed.
Nashville-based Civil Site Design Group is serving as the civil engineer and land-planner. Atlanta-based The Preston Partnership is handling architectural design. That company designed multiple residential buildings now standing in various urban Nashville locations, including Solis North Gulch and The Adelicia in Midtown.
BL Harbert (general contractor) and HDLA (landscape architect) also will participate.
The previous design was to have offered an office component of about 50,000 square feet, with an early 2021 groundbreaking having been planned. The Post originally reported on the proposed building, then eyed for 30 floors, in January 2020 (read here).
The project will be undertaken within Metro Councilman Brandon Taylor's District 21.
