StreetLights

The StreetLights site is seen in center with red icon.

 Assessor of Property

A former Nashville Electric Service substation property located next to the Downtown YMCA has sold for $17 million, with the site seemingly still planned for an apartment tower.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Dallas-based StreetLights Residential is the new owner of the 0.71-acre property, which offers an address of 210 10th Ave. N. (View the property here as seen in mid-2019 via Google Maps.)

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.