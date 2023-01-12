A former Nashville Electric Service substation property located next to the Downtown YMCA has sold for $17 million, with the site seemingly still planned for an apartment tower.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Dallas-based StreetLights Residential is the new owner of the 0.71-acre property, which offers an address of 210 10th Ave. N. (View the property here as seen in mid-2019 via Google Maps.)
StreetLights, officials with which could not be reached for comment, has planned the project since mid-2020.
The property sits next to the Y site on which Nashville-based development company Giarratana is underway with preliminary on-site work related to a 750-foot residential tower (read here).
In September 2020, Nashville Business Journal reported the proposed plan involves a building with 360 apartments to rise on the site, which sits near Nashville Yards and the buildings that house Amazon's 5,000-job operations hub. The property is zoned to allow a 30-story high-rise.
Of note, StreetLights has a design division and is the architect for the two residential towers currently under construction at Nashville Yards.
Nashville-based commercial real estate firm Southeast Venture seemingly represented NES in the sale of the property, the substation infrastructure for which remains but is no longer operable.