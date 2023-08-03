Approximately one year after buying a former Hermitage budget hotel and then converting it into an apartment building with micro units, local developer Adam Rosenberg has now paid $10 million for a South Nashville ex-motel to undertake a similar project.
Via an LLC, Rosenberg and multiple business partners acquired the building accommodating the just-closed Americas Best Value Inn Nashville, located at 97 Wallace Road near Interstate 24.
The founder of Nashville’s AGB Real Estate, Rosenberg told the Post he and the group plan 131 apartment residences for the two-story building. Interior demolition is underway.
Rosenberg said he hopes to have the apartment project, for which he has yet to finalize a name, finished in 12 months. The units will average about 280 square feet.
The seller was SAI Partnership, details about which the Post was unable to determine. The partnership paid $1.26 million for the property in 2008, Metro records show.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Rosenberg and his business partners have landed two loans valued at a collective approximately $13.9 million for the adaptive reuse project.
The purchase follows Rosenberg and some different business partners having opened the 108-unit Hermitage Studios at 4040 Central Pike. As the Post reported in June 2022, the group paid $6.6 million for that property, which previously accommodated a Roadway Inn (read here).
Rosenberg and the investors got Hermitage Studios opened within about 10 months of purchase. The average unit is approximately 290 square feet and rents for $1,150.
“We are leasing at a very strong pace,” he said, noting no more than about 25 units remain available for lease. "At AGB Real Estate, our preference for motel-to-apartment conversions through adaptive reuse signifies our belief in sustainability. We are re-imagining spaces while reducing our ecological footprint."
Rosenberg — who in 2015 had eyed for SoBro a boutique hotel-anchored project called The Lyden (read here) — said he and his partners are “actively looking” for additional local hotel buildings that are suitable for conversions to residential spaces. Relatedly, the group has begun work on a similar project in Tulsa and is looking to buys properties in Denver, Orlando and various Southeast markets.
Austin Heithcock, an agent with the local office of Deerfield Beach, Charlotte-based Capstone Companies, brokered the transaction involving the south side ex-hotel.