An Inglewood property last home to an assisted living facility has been offered for sale for $9.8 million.

The property is located near Isaac Litton Middle School about one mile south of Briley Parkway at 4109 Gallatin Pike.

4109 Gallatin art

4109 Gallatin Pike

Formerly home to Jackson Park Christian Home, the property offers 2.46 acres and buildings with a collective 35,670 square feet. With 64 beds, the offering is the equivalent of $153,125 per bed and $3.98 million per acre.

The site was developed in 1965 and its buildings were updated in 1978.

A church-related entity, details about which the Post was unable to determine, owns the property and has enlisted Patrick Waggoner of Bradford Real Estate to handle the marketing and sale. An entity related to the current ownership seemingly acquired the property in 1973 for $48,000, according to Metro records.

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

