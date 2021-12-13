The Gulch property from which Jackalope Brewing Company once operated and on which a 24-story hotel building is planned has sold for $5.5 million in a deal that might represent a per-acre record for Nashville.
The new owner of the 0.32-acre property, located at 701 Eighth Ave. S., is Atlanta-based North Point Hospitality, according to a source who asked to go unnamed.
Local businessman Eddie Kirkland was the seller, having paid $92,500 for the property in 1993, according to Metro records.
The deal is the equivalent of about $382 per foot and about $16.66 million per acre, seemingly a local record. For comparison, GBT Realty recently paid about $16.21 million an acre for River North property (read here).
Elam Freeman, a principal with Nashville-based Ojas Partners, represented Kirkland in the sale. John Toomey, an affiliate broker with Brentwood-based Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate, represented North Point.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds has yet to record the deal, but the source confirmed North Point, officials with which could not be reached for comment, is the new owner.
As the Post reported in August and according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the future structure will offer a contemporary exterior aesthetic, with an emphasis on night lighting and a distinctive cap. The modernist structure that last housed the brewery will be razed to accommodate the future high-rise.
The document notes the project (and perhaps the building) seemingly will be called Shades Urban Hospitality; however, no hotel brand, number of rooms or prospective developer is listed.
The Nashville office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn is handling land-planning and civil engineering duties. An architect is not noted on the document.
According to the document, Shades will feature four levels of above grade parking (148 spaces) and 20 floors of hotel space with 236 rooms. The building's exterior will offer a combination of brick, aluminum, glass and synthetic stucco. A mural is envisioned for the structure's lower east wall (see more images here).
In September, the planning commission voted down a request for an overall height modification to the downtown code. Ten floors of bonus height are being sought.
Of note, North Point will team with Greystar Real Estate Partners on a mixed-used development (hotel, retail and apartments) in Midtown (read more here).
Jackalope CEO and co-founder Bailey Spaulding announced earlier this year The Den taproom would not reopen in the small building that remains on the site (read here).
To the rear of Kirkland’s property, Atlanta-based development company Mill Creek Residential is fully under construction on Modera Gulch, which is expected to be completed in early 2023 (read here). Five other large-scale projects are underway within the immediate area.
