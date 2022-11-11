East Nashville’s historic Hobson House has sold for $1,675,000 — with the buyers the owners of Rutledge Hill event space business The Cordelle.
According to a source who asked to go unnamed, Nealy Glenn, Leigh Watson and Chandra Watson now own the property, which offers an address of 814 Woodland St.
The seller was long-time East Nashvillian Susan Alexander, who acquired the property in 1997 with Letricia Carruth for $85,000, Metro records show.
Located in Edgefield and about 0.5 miles west of Five Points, Hobson House offers 5,800 square feet. Some of its components date to 1807 — making it one of Nashville’s oldest residential buildings (see more photos here).
James Moore, owner of Nashville-based Blue Iris Real Estate, represented Alexander in the deal. The buyers — who could not be reached for comment regarding their future plans for the building — did not have broker representation, the source said.
According to historical records, banker William Hobson constructed the original log cabin in 1807, with his son, Nicholas Hobson, having remodeled the property in 1826. The original logs and fireplaces remain in their “primitive simplicity,” Moore said. The building has been maintained via regular plumbing, roofing and HVAC repairs and updates.
Current zoning allows for residential, retail, office and/or restaurant usage.
The previously mentioned The Cordelle, which opened in 2014, is located at 45 Lindsley Ave. and hosts weddings, corporate functions, video and photo shoots, music events, etc.
Glenn and the Watsons also own event space business Saint Elle, located in the general Chestnut Hill and Wedgewood-Houston area near micro brewery Fait la Force.