Hobson

Hobson House

East Nashville’s historic Hobson House has sold for $1,675,000 — with the buyers the owners of Rutledge Hill event space business The Cordelle.

According to a source who asked to go unnamed, Nealy Glenn, Leigh Watson and Chandra Watson now own the property, which offers an address of 814 Woodland St.

Tags

