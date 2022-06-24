A trio of Chestnut Hill properties has sold for $3.42 million, with the new owner planning an entertainment venue at the site.
According to a release, Hitideos LLC is the new owner of the property, which offers three buildings sitting on a collective .42 acres at 1040-1042-1044 Third Ave. S. The properties are located near both downtown and Wedgewood-Houston.
Nashville-based Christopher Jordan Latiff created the LLC and will oversee the future businesses. The Post was unable to determine details regarding Latiff.
The sellers were Raymond “Ed” Perryman and Karen Perryman. According to Metro records, the Perrymans paid $28,000 for the properties in two transactions (one in 1981 and the other in 1985).
The release notes the new owner plans “to create a special event venue for music lovers surrounded by a variety of local food that will service and benefit the local emerging community.”
Butcher Supply Store, located at 1040 Third Ave. S., will remain open under the new ownership. Unique Tile and Stone seemingly operates from 1044 Third Ave. S. The tenant status of 1042 Third Ave. S. is unclear.
The release notes NAI Nashville Stanton Group agent Jennifer Rogers represented the buyer. The Perrymans did not use a broker.
