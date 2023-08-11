DWP Live — a Nashville-based audio-visual equipment and events production services company that has worked with Adele, Beyoncé, Madonna, Samsung, Toyota and the United Nations, among others — is looking to relocate within the city.
Founded in 2007 by Danny Whetstone and focused on hotel, convention center, arena, live music and religious events, the company has worked from a roughly 31,440-square-foot building at 885 Elm Hill Pike since 2016.
Prior to that, in 2012, DWP provided 3D projection mapping that more than 150 million Americans watched as Madonna performed at the Super Bowl XLVI halftime show in Indianapolis (read here). The company is home to six employees.
According to Metro records, DW Productions LLC paid $2,225,000 for the Elm Hill Pike property in 2016 and then relocated operations from Smyrna after renovating the two-story, 1968-opened building.
Now DWP — the website for which notes undertakes “hundreds” of events annually — is asking $6.4 million for the 1.3-acre property, which is located about 1.5 miles southeast of downtown. DWP is considering various local areas for a future home, Whetstone, DWP president, told the Post.
"We are open to where we move to," Whetstone said. "It will be single location. We would like to stay close to downtown but are open to moving to a nearby county."
Whetstone has enlisted Rick Helton, Ally Lanahan and Andrew Maxwell — brokers with the local office of Orlando-based Foundry Commercial — to handle the marketing of the property.
Maxwell said the property, which was only recently listed, already has garnered some interest.
“885 Elm Hill Pike is an excellent opportunity for owner-users or investors to purchase a high-quality flex asset just minutes from downtown Nashville,” he said. “The property’s renovations, fast-growing surrounding neighborhood and easy access make it very attractive to a variety of potential purchasers."