The home of DWP Live at 885 Elm Hill Pike

DWP Live — a Nashville-based audio-visual equipment and events production services company that has worked with Adele, Beyoncé, Madonna, Samsung, Toyota and the United Nations, among others — is looking to relocate within the city.

Founded in 2007 by Danny Whetstone and focused on hotel, convention center, arena, live music and religious events, the company has worked from a roughly 31,440-square-foot building at 885 Elm Hill Pike since 2016.