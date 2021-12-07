An Elm Hill Pike warehouse has been listed for sale for $9 million.
The property was purchased in 2019 by Memphis-based regional flooring company Artisent Floors for $4.9 million. The company could not be reached for comment about their plans.
According to a listing, the warehouse was built in 1971 and renovated in the 1980s. It spans more than 57,000 square feet and is currently 100 percent leased. That size is “hard to find” and makes it suitable for one or multiple occupants, according to the listing.
The 1.8-acre lot is located near the I-24/I-40 split south of downtown.
Jon Albright of Shelby County-based Albright Investments is listing the property.
