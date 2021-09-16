An Atlanta-based company undertaking multiple developments throughout Nashville is targeting an Edgehill site for its next apartment project.
According to a document filed with Metro, Wood Partners is seeking a five-story, 370-unit residential building for 1020 Southside Court. The site of the building housing nonprofit Rochelle Center, the property sits about 2.5 blocks south of The Gulch on the southeast corner of the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Street.
Wood Partners has enlisted the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn and Associates for land-planning and engineering duties. Dynamik Design, based in Atlanta, will serve as architect. A detailed color image of what will be called Alta Rochelle seemingly has not been finalized.
Wood Partners will need to acquire the 4.5-acre property from Rochelle Center. Metro records suggest the nonprofit, which provides services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has owned the property since 1974.
A rezoning to accommodate the project will be needed, with a Thursday, Oct. 28, Metro Planning Commission meeting scheduled.
Wood Partners, officials with which could not be reached for comment, is underway on Alta Union, Alta Riverwalk, Alta Foundry and Alta Farms at Cane Ridge in The Nations, MetroCenter, Watkins Park and South Davidson County, respectively.
Wood Partners has been involved in the acquisition and development of sites with buildings home to more than 79,000 multifamily units and valued at more than $14.1 billion, according to its website. The company currently owns 68 properties. In addition to Atlanta and Nashville, Wood has offices in Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.