Two East Nashville properties located next to Eastside Heights Apartments and near Saint Ann’s Episcopal Church have been offered for a collective $5 million.
The parcels offer addresses of 407 and 409 Russell St. and a combined .38 acres. Neither accommodates a building and either can be purchased separately, with each priced at $2.5 million.
The Allinder family owns the property, having paid a collective $60,000 for the two in the early 1980s, Metro records show.
Each parcel offering is the equivalent of about $13.15 million per acre and roughly $302 per square foot (both of which are line with recent offerings and sales)
Of note, the two parcels share a border with 408 Woodland St., which the Allinder family offered for sale in late 2021 for an undisclosed asking price (read here). That 0.8-acre site has been owned by members family since at least 1956, according to Metro records. Located within a federally designated opportunity zone, the three properties are zoned for commercial usage and are being marketed for redevelopment.
The owners have enlisted Debra Waters, a real estate agent with the Franklin office of Benchmark Realty, to handle the marketing and sale of the two Russell Street properties.
Waters said the properties are attractive due to their proximity to Nissan Stadium and Five Points, and easy access to the inner-interstate loop.
The Metro Development and Housing Agency owns a property adjacent to the 407 Russell St. parcel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.