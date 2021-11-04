An East Nashville property located next to Eastside Heights Apartments and near Saint Ann’s Episcopal Church has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 408 Woodland St. and in the shadows of the city’s inner-interstate loop, the 0.8-acre site has been owned by members of the Allinder family since at least 1956, according to Metro records. Located within a federally designated opportunity zone, the property is zoned for commercial usage and is being marketed for redevelopment.
Choice Water Heaters and Allinder Plumbing operate from a nondescript metal building that covers a small portion of the site. The south side of the property also fronts Russell Street, giving a future developer flexibility with vehicular access.
The owners have enlisted Lance Bloom, senior vice president with Colliers Nashville, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Though no asking price is given, a 0.5-acre property located nearby is listed for sale for $3.5 million (read here).
