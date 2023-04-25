An East Nashville property located near the point at which the inner-interstate loop spans the Cumberland River has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 751 S. Fifth St. across the street from the building housing the Nashville Department of Transportation, the 1.41-acre property is owned by what had been called Professional Services Industries Inc. PSI paid $590,290 for it in 1991, Metro records show.
The property offers a building seemingly housing the local offices of London-based civil engineering firm Intertek. A global company that provides services related to research and development, raw materials sourcing, components suppliers, manufacturing, transportation and distribution channels, Intertek acquired PSI in 2015 for $330 million.
The property is located adjacent to a property at 501 Crutcher St. and that was recently listed for sale, also for an undisclosed asking price (read here).
Nearby is the Metro Development and Housing Agency headquarters and MDHA property on which is unfolding Envision Cayce (read here).
The property also is located near property that Nashville’s CA South Development plans to reinvent (read here).
The for-sale property at 751 S. Fifth St. is currently zoned commercial service and would likely be rezoned by the future buyer so as to accommodate a mixture of uses.
Intertek has enlisted Mike Baggett, Patrick Inglis and Tony Vaughn, brokers with the local office of Toronto-based Colliers International, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
The property is located within Metro Councilmember Brett Withers' District 6.