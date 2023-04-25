An East Nashville property located near the point at which the inner-interstate loop spans the Cumberland River has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.

Located at 751 S. Fifth St. across the street from the building housing the Nashville Department of Transportation, the 1.41-acre property is owned by what had been called Professional Services Industries Inc. PSI  paid $590,290 for it in 1991, Metro records show.

