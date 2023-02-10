The development team behind a mixed-use project planned for East Nashville is now seeking final Metro approval and has submitted various images and diagrams related to the effort.

Austin-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors plans up to 12 buildings with residential space, some retail and two structured parking garages. With an estimated $300 million price tag, the project will offer about 1,150 residences and 245 affordable units.

