The development team behind a mixed-use project planned for East Nashville is now seeking final Metro approval and has submitted various images and diagrams related to the effort.
Austin-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors plans up to 12 buildings with residential space, some retail and two structured parking garages. With an estimated $300 million price tag, the project will offer about 1,150 residences and 245 affordable units.
Relatedly, CREA has tapped Nashville-based Holladay Ventures as its affordable housing partner in the project, which offers a working name of Dickerson & Meridian.
The Metro Council approved the rezoning on third reading in late November. Now CREA is seeking from the Metro Planning Commission final site plan and specific plan approval for the project. A March 23 MPC meeting is scheduled.
CREA paid $30.1 million for the approximately 14.4-acre former RiverChase property, with a main address of 301 N. Second St., in December 2021.
Also participating in the project are Hastings (architecture), Barge Civil Associates (engineering and land-planning), KCI Technologies (traffic engineering) and Hawkins Partners (landscape architecture). Each has a local office.
According to a release, CREA will sell 2.96 acres of the site to Holladay for the construction of 140 units of affordable housing along Joseph Avenue and Berry Street. The Holladay Ventures parcel will sit within a larger mixed-income, mixed-use development that will include 105 affordable units that will be built by CREA.
The 245 affordable units are more than 20 percent of the overall residential.
The Holladay Ventures apartment units will be priced at 40 percent average median income (24 units), 60 percent AMI (92 units) and 80 percent AMI (24 units) levels. Based on 2022 U.S. Housing and Urban Development standards, those levels will provide attainable housing access for individuals earning less than $26,440 up to households earning less than $75,440, the release notes.
The CREA/Holladay partnership will allow former RiverChase residents who relocated to other housing to return, with vouchers accepted, once the development is complete.
“This is a meaningful project for us, in that it will reflect a new way to redevelop existing communities, while prioritizing its former residents and giving them a new, modern space to return to and flourish,” Evan Holladay, founder and CEO of Holladay Ventures, said in the release. “We are looking forward to creating a new space that will serve as a catalyst for growth in the East Nashville community.”
Holladay Ventures’ mixed-income projects include Shelby House, a 484-unit residential development in East Nashville in partnership with Samaritan Recovery Community and Evergreen Real Estate; and Stone Bridge Lofts, a 311-unit development to be backed by Amazon and built in Goodlettsville.
The ex-RiverChase site has been cleared and construction on both CREA’s first phase and all of Holladay’s project will begin later this year. It is scheduled for completion by 2026.
“We are thrilled to have Holladay Ventures as our partner and make progress on our promise to deliver affordable housing so that families who want to be in the urban core have a great place to live at an affordable price,” CREA Development Manager Stephen Buchanan said in a release. “Evan Holladay and his team have a strong reputation for building high-quality affordable housing communities and providing creative solutions when problems arise.”
The effort comes after some challenges the project faced related to the affordable housing component. In June 2022, CREA and multiple nonprofit organizations — including The Equity Alliance, Stand Up Nashville and Nashville Organized for Action and Hope — reached an impasse on negotiations regarding a proposed community benefits agreement.
However, in July CREA secured a CBA with the Urban League of Middle Tennessee. When that failed to gain sufficient traction from neighbors and Metro Councilmember Sean Parker, in whose District 5 the properties sit, CREA countered by noting it would seek only 245 market rate residential units (read here).
The council in November approved the rezoning and affordable housing component related to the original proposal.