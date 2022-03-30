A Washington, D.C.-area company that owns apartment buildings in Midtown and Salemtown has added to its Nashville portfolio with the approximately $14.87 million purchase of The Eastland, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds of Document.
A mixed-use building recognized for its neo-art deco exterior design elements, The Eastland sits on 0.75 acres at 1035 W. Eastland Ave. on the city’s east side.
Vienna, Virginia-based Cherner Development Group now owns the building, which offers 53 apartments and retail spaces. It is currently home to Spanish and Portuguese restaurant Peninsula, café Hanna Bee Coffee and independent bookstore The Bookshop.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Los Angeles-based Lion Real Estate Group. That entity paid $9.9 million for the building in late 2019.
The specific sales price was $14,875,000, yielding a deal the equivalent of $280,660 per apartment unit.
The sellers in the transaction of three years ago were wife and husband Carter Dawson and Chris Dawson, who paid about $3.5 million for the property in August 2013 and would later develop the site, via Red River Investments, with the mixed-use building.
Designed by Nashville-based Hastings Architecture Associates, The Eastland is positioned next to a Rite Aid building that fronts Gallatin Avenue.
As noted, Cherner also owns Artemis Midtown and Salemtown’s Evergreen at Werthan (now called Ellis at Germantown) along with two suburban properties (The Hillson and Lofts at Hillson, both located in the general area) and two properties in Chattanooga.
Cherner did not use a broker in the transaction. The seller used CBRE.
