The FieldHouse Jones Hotel building located in East Nashville and that sold for $27.75 million in December 2021 will reopen Nov. 1 as Waymore’s Guest House and Casual Club.
According to a release, the building and business are owned by L+R Hotels, which teamed with the hoteliers behind the El Rey Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Waymore’s Guest House and Casual Club is located at 811 Main St.
Nashville-based Dryden Architecture and Design led the redesign of the hotel, with Austin-based New Waterloo Hospitality Group to manage the property.
Via an LLC, L+R Hotels acquired the building and land (but seemingly not any elements with the business) from Lyla Tov Hospitality Holdings LLC, which included Nashville-based developer Adam Leibowitz and various business partners.
The five-story hotel building opened briefly in late 2019 before closing after suffering damage during the March 2020 tornado and then facing the pandemic.
After a rehabbing, the building was sold as essentially a new structure. The sale was the equivalent of about $298,400 per room. For comparison, the 482-room Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown sold in June 2021 for $169.7 million, the equivalent of about $352,000 per room.
Waymore’s Guest House and Casual Club is billed as a “pet-friendly hotel” to feature 93 rooms, with 15 suites and various bunkrooms, each including floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in shower and a conventional workspace.
The hotel also will offer a ground-floor bar, a café, restaurant space, retail space and a rooftop bar with views of downtown Nashville.
Since 2010, L+R Hotels has assembled a portfolio of more than 110 hotels across Europe, the U.S. and the Caribbean, comprising a collective 23,000 keys. All hotels are under L+R Hotels’ management, with 90 percent directly operated by L+R Hotels. Brand partners include Hilton, Marriott, IHG and Accor.
“Obscure and inventive, Waymore’s Guest House and Casual Club is an inviting space for all that will tie our love for hospitality with the principal culture of East Nashville,” General Manager Ousmane Diop said in the release. “Our primary goal is to embrace the history of what this neighborhood has represented for decades, while providing a home away from home for locals and out-of-towners alike to relax, gather and collaborate.”
Reservations are now being accepted.
