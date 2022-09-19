Waymore.jpg

Waymore’s Guest House and Casual Club

 Courtesy of L+R Hotels, Dryden Architecture and Design

The FieldHouse Jones Hotel building located in East Nashville and that sold for $27.75 million in December 2021 will reopen Nov. 1 as Waymore’s Guest House and Casual Club.

According to a release, the building and business are owned by L+R Hotels, which teamed with the hoteliers behind the El Rey Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 1.36.36 PM.png

Fieldhouse Jones

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.