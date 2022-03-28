An East Nashville commercial property that was listed for sale for $750,000 last week is now under contract to be sold.
Sitting on 0.24 acres, the two-story structure opened in 1959 and offers an address of 2407 Dickerson Pike about four blocks north of that street's intersection with Trinity Lane. Venerable tavern and karaoke bar Fran’s East Side is located nearby on Dickerson.
A source who asked to go unnamed confirmed the property is under contract but declined to identify the prospective buyer.
The offering is the equivalent of $181 per square foot based on the smallish building’s size.
Arash Gholizadeh and Car Concepts LLC own the property, having paid $160,000 for it in October 2014, Metro records show. The building offers no business but at one time accommodated a Gholizadeh car dealership and a dog care business.
Of note, the late Ashton Sanders — who owned and operated both Sanders Marine and Harley-Davidson of Nashville and Sanders Honda of Springfield — owned the property from 1966 to 1978. For context, Sanders paid $24,000 for the property in 1966, according to Metro records.
Chauncey Saurus, principal broker with Franklin-based Full Service Commercial Management Co., is handling the marketing and sale of the property. Saurus could not be reached for comment.
