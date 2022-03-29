An East Nashville commercial building has sold for about $1.1 million — almost twice the figure for which it changed ownership hands about 4.5 years ago, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, with an address of 3831 Gallatin Pike and located about two blocks from Latin American restaurant El Fuego, is an LLC affiliated with Kenneth Byers. Though full details are unclear, Byers seemingly is co-founder of branding company Confidant.
The seller was Ideal Solutions LLC, which paid $565,000 for the property in December 2017, Metro records show. Adeel Mohammad, details about whom the Post was unable to determine, was the LLC's member.
For context, the property sold in 1984 for $70,000, with the commercial building seemingly having been constructed as a residence.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
