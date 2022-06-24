The East Nashville building located near Five Points and last home to Calypso Café is slated to house a Texas fast-casual restaurant concept that recently established a local presence.
According to a Metro permit, Dallas-based Velvet Taco is prepping to operate from the space, which offers an address of 301 Gallatin Ave.
Velvet Taco opened in late 2021 at Assembly Food Hall at downtown’s Fifth + Broadway and early this year on Division Street in Midtown. The concept is known for its specialty soft-shell tacos (including those with Indian, Mediterranean, Caribbean and Korean spices).
Founded in 2011, Velvet Taco has about 30 locations in or near, among other cities, San Antonio, Lubbock, Charlotte, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Oklahoma City. Clay Dover serves as CEO.
Officials with private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners, the parent company of Velvet Taco, could not be reached for comment regarding a targeted opening date.
Of note, Wills-Brooks Investments LP owns the 301 Gallatin Ave. property, with Allison Wills Brooks and Phil Brooks, who also own Calypso Café, the partnership’s members. The Brookses paid $415,000 for the property in 2007, according to Metro records. They opened the Calypso Cafe in 2008.
The effort to transition the east side building from housing Calypso Café to Velvet Taco comes as Wills-Brooks Investments recently acquired a property located adjacent to their restaurant at 700 Thompson Lane in Berry Hill (read here). Wills-Brooks Investments also owns the 700 Thompson Lane property.
