An East Nashville building slated for a rehab and last housing a Piggly Wiggly grocery store has landed a power trio of local restaurants and bars, with a summer 2023 opening eyed.
According to a release, the structure will accommodate concepts from Philip Krajeck (Rolf & Daughters and Folk); Michael Shemtov, chef Bryan Weaver and Jake Mogelson (Butcher & Bee and Redheaded Stranger); and Alexis Soler, Emily Wilcher and Michelle Pharm (Old Glory).
Terms of the leases and the cost to update the building are not being disclosed.
The 13,600-square-foot structure is located at 917 Dickerson Pike and has yet to be given a name. It sits near both Cleveland Park and McFerrin Park.
As the Post reported in January 2020, Danielle Rice paid $2.1 million for the 0.53-acre property via RPMSkyline, according to Metro records. Since then, locally based real estate investors and developers Elliott Kyle, Talbott Ottinger, McClain Towery, Jamie Pfeffer and Patrick Lewis have joined Rice in the ownership of the property. The five individuals are associated with, among other projects, The Dive Motel, the future repositioning of The Roxy Theater, The McGavock House (future home of Good People Brewing) and the redevelopment of the Ray of Hope Community Church (read here).
The release notes Shemtov, Weaver and Mogelson are planning a new concept (to occupy 2,200 square feet), while Soler, Wilcher and Pharm are eyeing a “playful” concept that will offer a “whimsical, yet modern” design.
The owners frequently have their restaurants listed in various “best of” rankings by local publications, including Post sister publication Nashville Scene.
In addition, FLWR Shop, owned and operated by Alex Vaughan and Quinn Kiesow, will take a space in the building. The retail business previously operated in Five Points before its building was destroyed by the 2020 tornado.
Nashville-based architect and design firm Pfeffer Torode Architecture (led by the aforementioned Jamie Pfeffer) is handling design work for the Dickerson building. Fulmer Lucas, also locally based, is overseeing land-planning and engineering duties.
“We consider ourselves preservationist developers,” Ottinger, who also works as an attorney, said in the release. “We fall in love with real estate first and aim to preserve the buildings as much as possible in every project we do.”
Kyle, a Nashville native, said Dickerson Pike is the “next bustling East Nashville corridor.”
“We love investing in [Cleveland/McFerrin Park], especially when we can repurpose an existing, iconic building,” he said. "917 Dickerson is a beautiful building, and getting this strong lineup of local talent all locking arms in one project is rare opportunity."
