The Amplify on Main apartment complex located in East Nashville has sold for $20.1 million.
Located at 30 Mcferrin Ave. and having opened in 2014, Amplify on Main includes a four-story building that fronts Main Street and multiple adjacent townhomes. The complex offers a collective 74 units.
The new owner is an LLC seemingly affiliated with Jackson, New Jersey-based Advanced Precision Group, which bills itself as owning and operating 28 apartment buildings and complexes located primarily in the Southeast. Advanced Precision Management officials could not be reached for comment.
The seller was Champion Amplify LLC, which is associated with Los Angeles-based apartment investor Bob Champion and which paid $14.1 million for the building in 2015, according to Metro records.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $271,600 per unit.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
Of note, Amplify on Main suffered significant damage during the March 2020 tornado. The rehabbing work seemingly has been concluded.
Nashville-based developer Adam Leibowitz created East Side Development Partners to develop the site starting in 2013. Leibowitz and some business partners recently sold the east side’s FieldHouse Jones Hotel building, located near Amplify, for $27.75 million (read here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.