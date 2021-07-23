East Nashville apartment building Stacks on Main has sold for $79 million — the second time the property has traded ownership hands during the past four years.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the five-story, 268-unit apartment building, located on at 535 Main St., seemingly is New York City-based Mark Lapidus. The Post was unable to determine if this is the Mark Lapidus who once served as WeWork’s former head of global real estate in New York before being released of his duties in 2018 for alleged misconduct, according to multiple sources.
The seller was Los Angeles-based CIM Group, which acquired the property in October 2017 for an undisclosed sum. CIM undertook its first Nashville investment in 2015 with the $29.75 million acquisition of downtown’s iconic L&C Tower, which it still owns.
The sale is the equivalent of about $295,000 per unit (some recent sales have been well into the $300s per unit).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
Atlanta-based St. Clair Holdings developed the site and sold the building to CIM almost four years ago.
Opened in October 2016, Stacks on Main is located next to mixed-used building Fifth & Main. It offers various amenities, 377 parking spaces (most within a structured garage) and, as noted, 268 one- and two-bedroom units.
Stacks on Main sits about 1.5 miles east of downtown, less than a mile west of Five Points and near multiple east side restaurants, bars, retail shops and cafes.
