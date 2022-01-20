Details are unfolding related to a hotel project slated for an East Bank warehouse property.
Atlanta-based RevPAR Companies and Emerge Hospitality Group, which is located in Chattanooga, are planning a Residence Inn by Marriott for the site, with an address of 206 N. First St. Via PBS EB Nashville LLC, the two affiliated entities recently paid $4.2 million for the 0.82-acre property (read here).
The East Bank site is located two blocks from Topgolf, adjacent to a former Goodwill Industries property and across the street from the warehouse home to craft beer business Barrique Brewing Co.
Pete Patel, RevPAR president and CEO, said the team expects the building to rise about 11 stories and offer both a ground-level food and beverage component and a rooftop bar. The above image offers a general concept of the future building’s form, colors and materials. However, Patel said a final rendering is forthcoming.
Patel said the site is well suited for a respected and recognized national hotel brand at this stage of the early evolution of both the East Bank and River North, the latter of which eventually will be home to the Oracle campus.
“The Residence Inn by Marriott will be a great fit for the East Bank business and leisure markets,” he said.
The property is located within Metro Councilmember Sean Parker’s District 5.
RevPAR is now under construction with a three-story Hyatt Place hotel in Green Hills' Bedford Commons (read here).
