Nashville-based hotel development company Pinnacle Hospitality Partners has paid about $14.83 million for an East Bank site near River North — 18.5 times the figure for which the property last changed ownership hands about six years ago.
Via an LLC, Pinnacle now owns the 2.28-acre two-parcel property, which offers a main address of 801 Cowan St.
The seller was HHKW Properties LLC, which paid $800,000 for the property in February 2014, Metro records show.
With a specific sales price of $14,832,180, the deal is the equivalent of about $6.5 million per acre. For context, Brentwood-based GBT Realty in late 2021 paid $16.21 million an acre for raw land located near the just-sold site but positioned closer to the Cumberland River near the future Oracle campus and on the west side of Cowan Street (read here).
Kenny Pipe and Supply seemingly operates from a building at 801 Cowan St.
The acquisition comes not quite two years after Ray Dayal, whose The Dayal Group seemingly is the parent of Pinnacle Hospitality Partners, acquired for about $7.4 million two East Bank properties (read here), with Chicago-based Monroe Investment Partners — the entity that has sold most of its River North holdings — the seller.
Dayal and some silent partners also developed 0.5-acre East Bank property located at 315 Interstate Drive with an 11-story La Quinta Hotel (read here).
In addition, Dayal and his team developed the SoBro site of a recently sold Holiday Inn, located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Fourth and Peabody Street (read here).
Neither Dayal nor Kamlesh Govindji, Pinnacle director of operations, could be reached for comment.
