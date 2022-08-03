An East Nashville property located near Donatos Pizza and Rice Vice by Proper Sake — and on which a mixed-use building is being eyed for a first-quarter 2023 start — has sold for $3.2 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is an LLC affiliated with locally based development company ZMX Inc. The addresses are 905-907 E. Trinity Lane.
The sellers were Suzanne Warner and Robert Warner, who own various east side properties. The Warners seemingly paid $510,000 for the property in 1999, Metro records show.
The site offers some nondescript buildings accommodating multiple tenants, including home inspection services business E3 Innovate.
ZMX also owns two properties that are adjacent to the just-purchased site and offer addresses of 3013-3015 Ambrose Ave. The company paid a collective $800,000, Metro records show. The vehicular entrance to the future development will be via Ambrose.
Bruce Most, ZMX president, said the company is planning four buildings with a collective 168 apartments, retail space and a swimming pool. No name or rendering have been finalized.
For the project, a two-story building with ground-level retail and second-floor residential will face East Trinity, with a second mixed-used building, standing three stories and fronting Ambrose at the entrance to the future development, also to also offer retail and residential.
FirstBank has provided a $5,925,000 loan for the project, a separate Metro document notes. Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group is handling land-planning and engineering duties, with Clockwork Architecture of Kansas City providing design work.
ZMX previously finished projects at 1041, 1069 and 1077 (a mixed-used building) E. Trinity Lane.
“We are excited to bring what will be our fourth project to life on East Trinity Lane,” Most told the Post.
The project will sit within Metro Councilmember Sean Parker’s District 5.
The site ZMX owns is located near a property across Trinity Lane and on which Atlanta-based development company Wood Partners continues work on Station by Alta (read more here).
Proper Sake Co. (read more here about the just-opened Rice Vice) had operated in Pie Town before its move to Ambrose Avenue. Donatos Pizza, also on Ambrose, operates a sister location in Midtown.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
