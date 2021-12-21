The stone-clad downtown building home to a Courtyard by Marriott hotel has sold for about $99.61 million — seemingly a per-room record, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, located at 170 Fourth Ave. N., is New York-based alternative investment management company Blackstone Group Inc.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Chicago-based Watermark Lodging Trust, which paid $56.5 million for the 12-story building in 2015, according to Metro records.
Courtyard by Marriott offers 192 rooms. As such, the deal is the equivalent of about $518,800 per room, a figure that apparently is the highest ever paid for a Nashville hotel building. For comparison, Southwest Value Partners in late 2020 paid $56 million for Union Station Hotel, the equivalent of what was then believed a local high mark of $448,000 per room.
Blackstone owns various Nashville properties. In November 2020, it paid $105 million for North Capitol apartment complex Broadstone Stockyards (read here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the Courtyard by Marriott building deal.
Investment brokerage J.C. Bradford once operated from the building, as did Third National Bank. Neither is operational today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.