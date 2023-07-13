Downtown Nashville’s Dream Hotel building — located near the intersection of Fourth Avenue North and Church Street and incorporating both historic and contemporary architecture — has sold for approximately $82.6 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
Located at 210 Fourth Ave. N. and with multiple restaurant and bar options (including Stateside Kitchen), the Dream Hotel opened in early 2019. The 168-room hotel business operates from within essentially four building segments: the former Climax Saloon, the ex-Utopia Hotel and two smaller structures positioned in between. The structures offer a presence on Printers Alley, with that space partially housing Vatos Tacos.
4Pant LLC was the seller of the building. 4Pant LLC, which developed the site with the multi-element hotel, consists of Alex Marks and Bill Barkley, neither of whom could be reached for comment.
The specific transaction price for the 168-room hotel building is $82,563,000. As such, the deal is the equivalent of about $491,500 per room. During the past two years, large-scale hotel buildings in the city have typically sold for between $450,000 and $550,000 per room. For example, Midtown’s 10-year-old Homewood Suites hotel building recently sold for $88 million (read here). With 192 rooms in that structure, the transaction was the equivalent of about $458,300 per room.
The purchase of the Fourth Avenue North building seemingly is separate from Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels Corp.’s February acquisition of New York-based Dream Hotel Group’s hotel brand and management businesses platform for $300 million.
As the Post reported in November 2022, and according to a release, the Hyatt deal involved a base purchase price of $125 million, with up to an additional $175 million during the next six years as properties open (read here).
The acquisition included a portfolio of 12 boutique hotels (nine managed and three licensed), with another 24 signed long-term management agreements for hotels expected to open in the future. The purchase included Dream Hotel Group’s Dream Hotels, Chatwal Hotels and Unscripted Hotels brands, with properties located in the Americas, Europe and Asia.
With the acquisition of the Dream Hotel Group businesses, Hyatt saw the addition of more than 1,700 hotel rooms to its “lifestyle hotel” portfolio, the release noted. In addition to Nashville’s Dream, hotel businesses purchased are located in Hollywood, South Beach, New York, Durham and the Catskills.