A Rutledge Hill building offering short-term rental units is slated for an intravenous therapy services business that is part of a Rhode Island chain.
The Drip Bar is tentatively set to open in November at Muse, with an address of 67 Lindsley Ave.
Locally based wife and husband Kelly Scruggs and Geoffrey Scruggs will serve as franchisees of the service business, which will operate via various professional certifications and offer IV-infusion options, infrared saunas and red light therapy (to minimize wrinkles, redness, scars, acne, etc.). Registered nurses will administer the injections.
Kelly Scruggs will primarily oversee the business, which is expected to employee up to seven people. The Scruggses told the Post they are hoping to have a second franchise location in the future.
IV therapy is often associated strongly with IV hydration treatment. However, the treatment can be used for other healthful purposes, Scruggs said. An IM quick shot, for example, delivers a medication deep into the muscles, allowing quick and effective bloodstream absorption.
“The treatment is misconceived as being useful only for hangovers,” Scruggs said of IV therapy. “In reality, there are many helpful reasons to undertake the therapy.”
The Scruggses are not disclosing the cost to get operational or the terms of their lease. A recently issued permit to allow for the build-out of the space is valued at $175,000. Nashville-based MTLC Inc. is the construction manager, with Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Lasky Architect handling design.
The Drip Bar (stylized as “THE DRIPBaR”) was started in Warwick, Rhode Island, in 2014. Clarksville is slated for the chain this year.
Nashville-based commercial real estate industry official Jim Jacobs developed the site with Muse (sometimes called Muse 508). The five-story building offers 55 residences and the corner retail space, facing Lindsley and Hermitage avenues, from which The Drip Bar will operate.
The IV-spa located within the closest proximity to the future The Drip Bar is Vido-Flo, located on Demonbreun Street in Midtown. Church Street and West End Avenue also offer such businesses.
There are about 70 Drip Bars either operational or planned in the United States, according to the parent company’s website.
