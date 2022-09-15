A Rutledge Hill building offering short-term rental units is slated for an intravenous therapy services business that is part of a Rhode Island chain.

The Drip Bar is tentatively set to open in November at Muse, with an address of 67 Lindsley Ave.

Muse

Muse as seen in March

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.