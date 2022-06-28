A small masonry building located in SoBro is being eyed for a craft beer taproom and a café.
Located at 523-525 Fourth Ave. S. and sitting on 0.34 acres, the commercial building to house the business is home to The Higgins Firm, led by attorney and co-principals Jim Higgins and Richard Piliponis.
Married couple Jordan Kemp and Kirby Kemp will own and operate the business, to be called Sip SoBro. This will be the Kemps' first business.
Sip SoBro will feature about 25 beer taps, mainly with lagers and ales made by local breweries. The Kemps, who have dabbled in home beer brewing, will team with Black Press Coffee, which is based in Hendersonville, for the non-alcoholic beverages and food items.
The Kemps have enlisted Daniels and Chandler Architects to handle design work, with Historic Buildings the contractor. Both companies are based in Nashville.
Sip SoBro will operate from about 2,090 square feet and offer some live music and games. Hours of operations and a full food and beverage menu have not yet been finalized. The address is 523 Fourth Ave. S.
An LLC seemingly led by Rutherford County-based real estate investor and businessman Mark Hauter owns the building, having paid almost $4.8 million for it in December 2020 (read here).
