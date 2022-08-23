A Donelson office building offered for sale in 2019 for $2.75 million has sold for $2,995,000 to an area legal business focused on immigration law, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The new owner of the 0.39-acre property, with an address of 2540 Park Drive and located one block from the high-profile intersection of Lebanon and McGavock pikes, is an LLC affiliated with Smyrna law firm JJ Moore and Associates. Firm officials could not be reached for comment.

