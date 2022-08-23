A Donelson office building offered for sale in 2019 for $2.75 million has sold for $2,995,000 to an area legal business focused on immigration law, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the 0.39-acre property, with an address of 2540 Park Drive and located one block from the high-profile intersection of Lebanon and McGavock pikes, is an LLC affiliated with Smyrna law firm JJ Moore and Associates. Firm officials could not be reached for comment.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Greg Holland, who acquired in 2016 what had been unimproved property via a related entity for $25,000, according to Metro records (read more here). Holland serves as president of Hermitage-based Masonry Specialty Contractors Inc., the operational status of which is uncertain.
The new owner has landed a loan, valued at about $2.54 million, from Nashville-based CapStar Bank, a separate Metro document notes.
The two-story building spans about 10,580 square feet and is considered Class B space. Of note, the heart of Donelson offers limited office space and minimal recently opened product.
Beau Beach, national director at Nashville-based Beachwood Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, represented the seller in the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In