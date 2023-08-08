A multiple-building apartment development to offer affordable units is being planned for a North Davidson County site near Madison.
According to a document filed with Metro, the project will unfold on a 4.25-acre site with addresses of 3551 Dickerson Pike and be called Dickerson Flats.
Woodbine Community Organization (WCO) recently paid $2.3 million for the two-parcel site (it is unclear if the property offers a building). Relatedly, the nonprofit has landed a loan, valued at $11.3 million, from Pinnacle Bank.
WCO, officials with which could not be reached for comment, will undertake the development via a payment in lieu of taxes arrangement with the Metro Development and Housing Agency.
The document notes one building will stand four floors and front Dickerson Pike, with the other at three stories. The two buildings will offer a collective 89 apartments and 80 surface parking spaces and sit about one block south of Due West Avenue. In addition, five single-family freestanding homes are planned, according to the document. The Post was unable to determine if a detailed color image has been created.
Nashville’s James + Associates will serve as the civil engineer and land-planner. A stormwater grading permit is being sought.
According to its website, the 1985-founded Woodbine Community Organization provides housing for low-income renters and buyers. In addition, the nonprofit offers free income tax filing assistance and help related to utility bill paying to qualified individuals.