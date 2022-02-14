(Editor's note: This article has been updated to note the prospective developer.)
A three-parcel surface parking lot located adjacent to Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School and near the epicenter of Nashville’s central business district seemingly is slated to be developed.
Multiple sources told the Post the prospective developer of the property, with a main address of 125 Seventh Ave. N. , is Dallas-based Alamo Manhattan. However, company officials could not be reached for comment, and it is unclear if the deal will involve a sale or a ground lease.
The family of the late Monroe Carell, a parking industry official and philanthropist, owns the three-parcel property, which offers a collective 0.78 acres and sits across Seventh Avenue from boutique hotel Holston House. Carell family members did not respond to a request for comment.
Metro records are unclear as to the family ownership, though it could date to 1990 and have involved entities affiliated with Central Parking Corp. Monroe Carell (the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital is named in his honor) served as CPC president, later dying in June 2008.
In March 2008, CPC Realty LLC sold the parcels being eyed to The Carell Family LLC for $3.6 million. With many downtown properties able to command at least $20 million per acre, Carell family members should be able to see a minimum return of five times what they paid 14 years ago.
About one block to the north, and with a main address of 714 Church St., The Carell Family LLC owns a two-parcel property used for surface parking. It paid $2 million for that property, also in March 2008.
In addition, The Carell Family LLC owns a surface parking lot located at 215 Church St., having paid $1,775,000 for the 0.37-acre property.
In October 1995, The Carell Family LLC paid $2.84 million for a surface parking lot on which high-rise office tower The Pinnacle at Symphony Place now sits. The family quitclaim deeded that SoBro property in 2007 to an entity affiliated with Barry Real Estate (now Barry Companies Inc.), which developed the site with the skyscraper.
Carell family members also own about five other downtown surface parking lots, according to Metro records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.