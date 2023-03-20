A townhome development is being eyed for a site located about 1.5 blocks north of Marathon Village and in North Nashville’s FANG neighborhood.

According to a document submitted to Metro, the Brentwood-based owner of the two properties, Ireland Street Partners LLC, is seeking 24 townhomes. Twelve will be undertaken at 915 12th Ave. N., with 12 additional townhomes to be constructed on a parcel located across Ireland Street and with no address.

