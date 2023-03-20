A townhome development is being eyed for a site located about 1.5 blocks north of Marathon Village and in North Nashville’s FANG neighborhood.
According to a document submitted to Metro, the Brentwood-based owner of the two properties, Ireland Street Partners LLC, is seeking 24 townhomes. Twelve will be undertaken at 915 12th Ave. N., with 12 additional townhomes to be constructed on a parcel located across Ireland Street and with no address.
Ireland Street Partners, led by Kevin Belew, paid $2.9 million for the two properties in December 2021, Metro records show. The FANG (an acronym for Fisk Area Neighborhood Group) parcels offer a collective 1.07 acres.
The LLC is seeking a special exception to Metro’s setback rules and will appear before the Board of Zoning Appeals on April 6.
Belew, whose local development experience is unclear, could not be reached for comment regarding a hoped-for start date and an image.
The document notes Nashville-based Builder Assist LLC is assisting the ownership with the permitting process. Franklin-based M2 Group is handling land planning and engineering. It is unclear if a general contractor and architect have been finalized.
The 915 12th Ave. N. site seemingly offers two nondescript residential structures.
On the northern fringe of Marathon Village, three large-scale residential projects are underway (read here, here and here) and one is planned. The 24 townhomes would sit adjacent to a segment of that planned development, two buildings to rise on the former Nashville Tent and Awning site and with a main address of 1301 Herman St. (Read more here.)
The property sits with Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.