A Minnesota-based company looking to develop various Midtown sites with multiple high-rises is now eyeing a garden-style apartment project in North Davidson County.
Roers Companies seeks to undertake the development on 8.48 acres located at a multi-parcel Bordeaux site with addresses of both 3837 Clarksville Pike and 3854 Abernathy Road. Gus and Jay Land Partners LLC owns the property, with an affiliated entity having paid a collective $215,000 for the properties in two transactions (one in 1990 and the other in 2001), Metro records note. The Post was unable to determine other details about the LLC.
The project is slated for 255 apartment units to be housed in five buildings, according to documents submitted to the Metro Planning Department. A clubhouse is also planned.
The local office of Raleigh-based civil engineering and land-planning company Kimley-Horn is participating in the effort. The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on July 27 to seek a rezoning to specific plan.
The site is located near the split of Ashland City Highway and Clarksville Pike.
The effort to undertake the development follows Roers Companies having paid $7.3 million for three parcels with addresses of 210 and 212 15th Ave. N. and 1414 Church St. in Midtown. Roers is planning a two-building mixed-use project at that site and other towers nearby (read here).
The Bordeaux property sits within Metro Councilmember Kyontze Toombs’ District 1.