A Minnesota-based company looking to develop various Midtown sites with multiple high-rises is now eyeing a garden-style apartment project in North Davidson County.

Roers Companies seeks to undertake the development on 8.48 acres located at a multi-parcel Bordeaux site with addresses of both 3837 Clarksville Pike and 3854 Abernathy Road. Gus and Jay Land Partners LLC owns the property, with an affiliated entity having paid a collective $215,000 for the properties in two transactions (one in 1990 and the other in 2001), Metro records note. The Post was unable to determine other details about the LLC.

Main art.png
Screen Shot 2023-06-21 at 11.55.26 AM.png