(Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional information.)
Nashville’s Southern Land Company has paid $33.75 million for the 20-parcel East Nashville property home to Lincoln College of Technology and for which it plans a major redevelopment to include almost 1,000 residential units.
The main address of the approximately 15-acre property is 1524 Gallatin Ave.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Nashville Auto Diesel College, which Lincoln Educational Services Corp. acquired after the former’s having bought the east side property.
Southern Land — which has undertaken projects in Denver and Philadelphia, in addition to Nashville — plans a project to offer multiple buildings ranging from three to seven floors.
Accordint to a release issued Monday, Southern Land is eyeing 800 multifamily homes (apartments and live-work residences), 150 single-family homes (cottages and townhomes) and approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
The Lincoln Tech campus is home to Renraw, the former home of the Warner family. The house, which is currently located near the center of the campus, will be preserved and incorporated as "an integral part" of SLC’s redevelopment. SLC will relocate the house to the corner of McClurkan and Trevecca avenues, allowing the house to become more visible and accessible.
"In the new location, the house will serve as an iconic access point to the property and will be open to the public for the first time," the release reads. "SLC is committed to the long-term preservation of the house and is working with experienced house movers and engineers to finalize plans for the relocation."
SLC plans a centralized lawn at the northwest corner of Strouse and Trevecca avenues, the release notes. The lawn will offer open space and serve as a gathering place for special events and activities. It will be surrounded by restaurants and retail.
The release notes townhomes and cottages will buffer the larger buildings and provide single-family oriented product "at a scale not provided in the surrounding neighborhoods." Fifteen percent of the residences will be for sale. Three parking structures will be part of the project, with only one having direct frontage along a public street. The parking structures’ facades will feature public artwork.
“We are committed to creating an interesting, vibrant mixed-use community that will become the walkable neighborhood center for East Nashville residents,” Tim Downey, SLC founder and CEO, said in the release. “We will introduce more than two acres of prominent public green space and a great mixture of housing options in a location where neither currently exists. As Nashville continues to grow, this redevelopment project is going to create a dynamic place to live and an exciting destination for the broader community.”
Previously, Parsippany, N.J.-based Lincoln operated Nashville Auto Diesel College at the site, after having bought the bulk of the campus in 2003, Metro records show. It is unclear as to the dollar figure Lincoln paid for the property.
The Post reported in September the sales price was to have been $34.5 million and was unable to determine the price discrepancy.
Lincoln Tech will remain on the site at least one year as it preps its future campus (a location for which has not been announced), according to the release.
“We are excited to have this stage of our expansion plan in Nashville completed,” Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech president and CEO, said in the release. “As part of the sale agreement, we will remain at the current location for up to 18 months as we develop our new campus in the Nashville market. The new facility will include two new training programs, electrician and HVAC training, which will be added to our existing automotive, diesel, heavy equipment, collision repair and welding programs.”
Southern Land drew headlines in 2014 when it sold its Elliston 23 mixed-use building near Vanderbilt University for $95.1 million. That deal set a then per-unit local record of about $287,000 (some recent subsequent transactions have seen per-unit prices of more than $425,000).
Southern Land also developed the Green Hills site home to its mixed-use tower Vertis Green Hills, from which the company operates its headquarters office.
Nashville’s Barge Cauthen & Associates is handling engineering duties for the future East Nashville project. SLC received approval on its request to rezone the property to permit mixed-use development from the Metropolitan Council in March 2023.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Sean Parker's District 5.
